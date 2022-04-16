Delhi covid cases might be rising, but we are vigilant: Deputy CM Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Saturday said cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.

"There is no need to worry. There might have been a rise in cases but we are vigilant and the hospital admissions are low. There are only six patients admitted at LNJP hospital," he said.

The minister said a particular class or a wing will be shut in case of infections being reported in schools.

Coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend over the last few days. With 366 new cases on Friday, the national capital's overall Covid tally increased to 18,67,572, while the death toll stands at 26,158.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)