T-Mobile to pay $20 million after outage led to failed 911 calls

-
ALSO READ
'Fake it until you make it': 5G marketing outpaces service reality
Reliance Industries may buy Deutsche Telekom arm for $5.9 billion
SoftBank soars 10% after stock swap deal with Deutsche Telekom
Vahan raises $8 million in funding round led by Khosla Ventures
T-Mobile says personal data of 40 million people stolen by hackers
-
Wireless carrier T-Mobile agreed to pay $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls.
The FCC said Tuesday that as part of the settlement, T-Mobile will also commit to improving communications of outages to emergency call centers, among other measures.
The agency said there was a complete failure of more than 23,000 911 calls because of the outage. There were also calls that did go through but without key information, like a callback number or location data.
The FCC's investigation said the outage began because of a failure in part of T-Mobile's network, which was made worse by routing and software errors.
The Bellevue, Washington, company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is not the first time such outages have happened. T-Mobile paid a $17.5 million fine after two related nationwide service outages on the same day in August 2014.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU