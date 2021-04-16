Delhi govt appoints 10 IAS officers as nodal officers for Covid hospitals

-
The Delhi government on Friday appointed 10 IAS officers as "nodal officers" for COVID-19 hospitals run by it and asked them to work from the health care facility they have been assigned.
"The officers will be overall in-charge of the COVID-19 hospital assigned to them and will exercise general superintendence, directions and control over the functioning of the hospital," an order issued by the health department read.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been appointed as the "nodal minister" for COVID-19 management in Delhi, said the step will ensure better patient management and quick decision making.
"Each officer shall be stationed at their respective hospital and ensure a robust and effective public grievances system also," he tweeted.
The name and phone number of the nodal officer will be displayed at prominent places in the hospital. These Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers can also take assistance of staff from their original office, according to the order.
"The nodal officer will be responsible for efficient and effective handling of telephone lines, call centre and complaint centre pertaining to their hospital," it said.
