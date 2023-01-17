Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 17 cr to strengthen important roads

The government on Tuesday approved three projects worth Rs 17.79 crore to beautify and strengthen some important stretches in the national capital and to reduce waterlogging during monsoon.

The projects include strengthening of Anuvrat Marg in the south division, strengthening and raising of the road from Deenpur to Kaccha Talab and Tazpur Mod to the Police Checkpost on Goyala Deenpur Road and remodelling of the drain along GT Road.

The projects on Goyala Deenpur Road and GT Road will also help the government reduce waterlogging during monsoon, according to an official statement.

"To make the roads of world class, the government is also getting the assessment of roads done by experts and preparing a blueprint for them," the statement quoted Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as saying.

He also directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and ensure safety and security during maintenance work.

The government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads. As these roads were constructed long ago, their quality has deteriorated, affecting the commuters. To avoid any further inconvenience to the commuters, Public Works department officials have been asked to complete the work within the stipulated time, Sisodia said.

The road strengthening project on Anuvrat Marg will cost an estimated Rs 7.82 crore for 2.50 kilometres while strengthening/raising of Goyala Deenpur Road has been estimated to cost Rs 8.07 crore for 4.2 kilometres.

Strengthening work on these two stretches includes maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes and other allied works such as lane marking, whitewashing of parapet walls and painting of kerbstones/railings.

Regarding Goyala Deenpur Road, which is in a low-lying area, the government has asked the Public Works department to raise its height to eliminate the problem of waterlogging, according to the statement.

The other project approved by Sisodia includes remodelling of the drain alongside GT Road from opposite Mansarovar Park to Kendriya Vidyalaya at a cost of Rs 1.90 crore. The project will help eliminate waterlogging in adjacent colonies and on the road.

