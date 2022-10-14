JUST IN
Vice-President Dhankhar visits Statue of Unity, Arogya Van in Gujarat
TN agrees for pre-mature release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convicts
Several states initiate action over contaminated cough syrup controversy
Eight out of 11 major dams in Maharashtra reached maximum storage capacity
Carry out relief work on priority in flood-hit areas: Karnataka CM Bommai
Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging electoral bond scheme on Friday
Karnataka police raid residences of SDPI, PFI workers, 5 taken to custody
SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against firecracker ban in Delhi
Men should strengthen their minds, free women from hijab: Haryana minister
ED chargesheets against Rana Ayyub; says she used public funds for herself
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Vice-President Dhankhar visits Statue of Unity, Arogya Van in Gujarat
'No good relations with Pak at cost of India's integrity,' says MoS Lekhi
Business Standard

Work underway on Delhi's stretches marked for redevelopment, beautification

The Delhi government has identified several stretches of roads for redevelopment and beautification under its streetscaping project

Topics
Delhi | Delhi government | Aam Aadmi Party

IANS  |  New Delhi 

cloudy sky Delhi
File Image (Photo: ANI)

The Delhi government has identified several stretches of roads for redevelopment and beautification under its streetscaping project.

Anyone nowadays passing by the India Habitat Centre in the national capital would be able to notice certain changes as beautification work is currently underway near the Lodhi Road and Aurobindo Marg.

New and attractive shades are being set up on the pavement. Several artefacts and statues are also being installed.

Apart from shades, lights, tiles, different types of trees are also being planted on the footpath to give the stretches a unique look.

Vinay, an engineer with the PWD, told IANS that the beautification work is currently underway in the national capital in places such as Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Shanti Van and Majlis Park.

Beautification of cycle track, benches, etc., would also be done.

--IANS

moin/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 08:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.