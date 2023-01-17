Govt to ogranise first Global Tourism Summit in April as part of G-20

The will organise the country's first Global Tourism Summit in April as part of India's G-20 presidency, wherein all the member countries will participate, officials said on Tuesday.

CII is the industry partner for the event to be held on April 10-12, in New Delhi.

Ahead of the roadshow, Tourism Ministry officials from various northern region states, at an event in CII Northern Region Headquarters, emphasised how will be the Centre's main area to establish India as a key tourism destination, during its year-long leadership.

Arun Srivastava, Deputy Director General, Publicity, Ministry of Tourism, said: "The summit is being organised to showcase various opportunities for investment and trade in the sector, especially in the hospitality sector. This will allow global visitors to explore Indian tourism products and services that will provide an opportunity to the local players to cater to the global demand and compete in this sector."

About the government's target for 2030, Srivastava said: "Pre-pandemic, foreign tourist arrivals in India touched 11 million and the forex generated was Rs 2 lakh crore, providing over 13 per cent direct and indirect jobs in the country. By 2030, we are aiming at a forex contribution to GDP of $56 billion that will generate 140 million jobs."

Sumeet Sihag, Director, Industries, Chandigarh Administration, said that the growth objectives which can be achieved through tourism include employment generation, attracting private investments, preserving heritage, tradition and environment, diversifying tourism products into sports, entertainment and leisure activities, developing resources for hospitality, etc.

"Chandigarh has a significant potential in religious tourism, eco-tourism, and tourism driven by the IT and education sector," he said.

About various schemes offered by the government of Punjab, Gurkirat Kripal Singh, Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, said: "As the gateway to the nation for Central Asia, a lot of cultural exchange has happened in Punjab where a lot of events have taken place, of significant historical value.

The government of Punjab is embarking on a series of new initiatives to achieve the ends from the point of view of Punjab.

Of Punjab's upcoming initiatives, adventure tourism, water tourism and caravan tourism topped the list.

Rajiv Kaila, Chairman, CII Chandigarh, said: "Chandigarh must explore collaboration with neighbouring states to create integrated tourist circuits that will mutually benefit the tourism growth of destinations in both states.

In parallel, there will need to be a focus on creating new tourism products that are oriented towards promoting lifestyle tourism to make it appealing for all segments."

