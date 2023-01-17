JUST IN
SC agrees to hear plea of journalist Rana Ayyub in money laundering case
Delhi education system improved due to abroad teachers' training: Kejriwal
Chintels Paradiso collapse: CBI takes over probe; developer Saloman booked
Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot
Centre seeks to interfere in functioning of courts, alleges Mamata Banerjee
CBI seizes Rs 15 cr during searches at retired Railway official's premises
India's best era is coming: PM Modi at BJP national executive meet
PM Modi to inaugurate 2nd phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' on Wednesday
China's reducing population should serve as clarion call for India: Experts
Covid-19 during pregnancy increases serious health risks, shows study
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SC agrees to hear plea of journalist Rana Ayyub in money laundering case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

After protest, Punjab CM Mann orders closure of liquor factory in Ferozepur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of a distillery and ethanol plant in Ferozepur after a months-long agitation against the unit by local villagers

Topics
Punjab | Bhagwant Mann

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI
null

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of a distillery and ethanol plant in Ferozepur after a months-long agitation against the unit by local villagers.

Alleging that the distillery was polluting groundwater in several villages and causing air pollution, the villagers staged demonstrations in front of the plant for the past six months under the banner of Sanjha Zira Morcha.

In a video message announcing the distillery's closure, Mann said, "For purity of Punjab's water, air and its land, and keeping in view the interests of the people, after consulting legal experts, I announce that orders have been issued to shut down the liquor factory in Zira with immediate effect.

"In future, too, if anyone takes law into one's hands, be it concerning pollution norms, laws related to mining or the Transport department, any law framed by the government, if anyone violates that deliberately or for any vested interests or for economic gain causes harm, no matter how big (powerful) that person may be, will not be spared."

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had also expressed solidarity with the agitating Ferozepur villagers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 20:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU