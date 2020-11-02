Delhi govt extends contactless ticketing trial in buses till November 31

-
With public transport buses being allowed to run with full seating capacity in the national capital, the Transport department's task force has extended the trials of contactless ticketing and added more DTC buses under it.
The contactless mobile ticketing in DTC buses has been extended up to November 31, said RS Minhas, deputy chief general manager (PR), Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC).
With a view to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a task force was constituted to explore the options of contactless mobile ticketing in DTC buses so that no physical contact takes place between the conductor and the commuter during exchange of cash or ticket.
On the recommendations of the task force, the DTC had started a trial of contactless mobile ticketing in 29 buses of Hasanpur and Gazipur bus depot in September.
Twenty-seven more buses of Gazipur bus depot were added in October, he said.
"Now, as per the decision of the task force, the existing trial has been extended up to November 31.
"The trial will be conducted on the entire fleet of Gazipur depot in which 128 more buses operating on different routes have been added," he said
A total of 184 buses will be now part of the trial, added the officer.
