George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan

-
ALSO READ
Former EAM Sushma Swaraj posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu hails Sushma Swaraj's service to nation
Govt urges citizens to recommend names for Padma awards, last date Sept 15
Nominate your choice of inspiring people for Padma awards: PM Modi
Names of 3 doctors to be sent for Padma awards: Delhi CM
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday posthumously honoured former Union Ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award.
At the event, a total of 119 persons were conferred with Padma awards 2020 which include seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri, in an event which was organised in Rashtrapati Bhavan here in the national capital today.
Other dignitaries who were awarded Padma Vibhushan include boxer MC Mary Kom, former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth GCSK, classical singer Chhannulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (posthumous).
Awardees for the Padma Bhushan include businessman Aanand Mahindra and badminton player PV Sindhu.
"I am very happy and am going to work harder in future. I also thank the Government of India and the President for this award," said Sindhu.
Padma Shree awardees include Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and social activist Harekala Hajabba.
Hajabba is a fruit vendor who has devoted his life and life's earnings towards educating other poor children of his Newpadupu village in Dakshin Kannada.
"Around 175 students are currently studying in the school I built in my village for poor students. I have a dream to build a college after school," said Hajabba.
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.
The Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards are given to people for their outstanding work in various fields of society, mainly in the fields of art, literature, medicine, sports, education, social work, public work and business.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU