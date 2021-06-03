Labour ministry constitutes an expert group to fix minimum wages

-
ALSO READ
MGNREGA sees negligible increase in minimum wages in the time of Covid-19
A deep dive into the labour codes and what they have in store for India Inc
Govt finalises rules under 4 labour codes, reform to be a reality soon
Industry lobby seeks clarity on draft rules under four new labour codes
Turkey hikes minimum wage by 22%, far short of demands by labour
-
The government has constituted an expert group led by Prof Ajit Mishra, that will give recommendations on fixation of minimum wages and national floor minimum wage.
"The Ministry of Labour & Employment issued an order and has constituted the Expert Group to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Minimum Wages," a labour ministry statement said.
Minimum wage is different for different categories of workers.
National floor refers to the minimum level of wage that is applicable to all categories of workers across the country.
The group has been constituted for a period of three years from the date of notification.
To arrive at the wage rates, the group will look into the international best practices on the wages and evolve a scientific criteria and methodology for fixation of wages.
The expert group is chaired by Prof Ajit Mishra, Director, Institute of Economic Growth.
The members of the expert group include Prof Tarika Chakraborty, IIM Calcutta, Anushree Sinha, Senior Fellow, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), Vibha Bhalla, Joint Secretary, H Srinivas, Director General, V V Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI).
DPS Negi, Senior Labour & Employment Advisor, Ministry of Labour & Employment is the Member Secretary.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU