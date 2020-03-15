Delhi govt notifies Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, cops to levy on-spot fines

Months after the Motor Vehicle Act was passed in Parliament, the Delhi government notified the becoming the eight states in the country to adopt the law. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government's move will allow the traffic police to issue spot fines on violation of the norms.

Under the new rules, jumping a traffic signal will levy a fine of Rs 5,000 or a year in prison or both. For dangerous driving, the driver could be handed up to one year in jail or a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first offence. For subsequent offences, the act proposes a fine up to Rs 10,000 and/or upto two years in jail, the Times of India reported.

Red light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, accidents, racing and stunt biking, driving uninsured vehicles and even improper parking will attract fines under the new guidelines. Meanwhile, for drunk driving, the first offence will invite up to 6 months in jail and/or Rs 10,000 fine, and for repeat offences, people will have to pay up to Rs 15,000 and go to jail for two years.

Here is a list of penalty and offences

Violation of road regulations:Rs 500-1000

Speeding: Rs 1000-2000 for light vehicles, Rs 2000-4000 for medium commercial vehicles, impounding of vehicle and seizure of license for next offence

Dangerous Driving: 6 months -1 year in jail and/or fine of up to Rs 5,000 for the first offence, up to two years in jail and/or fine of up to Rs 10,000 thereafter

Drunk Driving:Up to 6-month imprisonment and/or fine up to Rs 10,000 for first offence, Up to 2 years in jail and/or fine of Rs 15,000 thereafter

Red Light Jumping: Rs 5,000 as fine and/or a jail term of up to one year

Using mobile phone while driving: Rs 5,000 as fine and up to one year in jail for using hand-held phone improper parking: Rs 500 fine