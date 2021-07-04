Delhi govt permits reopening stadium, sports complexes without spectators

-
The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of stadium and sports complexes without spectators from Monday, an order issued by the DDMA said on Sunday.
There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.
However, cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges, social, political, cultural, religious and other such gatherings will remain prohibited, the order stated.
Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity, it said.
Last week, the DDMA allowed the opening of gyms and yoga institutes with half their capacity as well as weddings at banquet and marriage halls and hotels with a limit of 50 percent attendance.
The prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 12, the order said.
With a surge in COVID 19 cases during the second wave of coronavirus infections, a lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19.
The government started a phased unlock process allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31 with improvement in the Covid situation.
