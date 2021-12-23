Delhi govt's Covid helpline capable of handling 1,200 calls per day: Data

The government's Covid helpline 1031' is capable of handling around 1,200 calls per day with the current manpower of 25 people, according to an official data.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the pandemic situation and the Omicron threat in the city in a meeting with his ministers and senior officers.

According to the data, the Covid helpline number (1031), which is operational 24x7, is manned by 25 executives who are distributed in three shifts and handle an average of 600-700 calls per day.

The data specified that about 1,000 to 1,200 calls per day can be handled with the current manpower.

At present, six phone lines are active in this regard which are sufficient for handling any sudden spurt in the number of calls, it cited.

The data stated that the call centre can scale up the manpower as well as the number of phone lines within two-three days of intimation, as and when warranted.

According to the officials, the call centre provides information assistance on testing, hospital bed availability, home isolation, oxygen concentrator or cylinder, ambulance, oximeter, medicine kit, vaccination, welfare measures among others.

In addition, it also provides tele-consultation services, they said.

In view of the rising Covid cases and Omicron threat, Kejriwal earlier said the government will increase daily test capacity to three lakh and strengthen home isolation module to handle one lakh positive cases each day.

The total number of Omicron cases in the national capital mounted to 57, according to the data shared by the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

At least, 18 Omicron patients have been discharged.

The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gatherings take place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

