Maharashtra sees 23 new cases of Omicron variant; state's tally reaches 88

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
Uddhav Thackeray urges opposition parties to win people's trust
Maharashtra CM Thackeray discharged from hospital after spine surgery
Cruise ship drug haul being used to defame Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Will not let anyone obstruct development projects: CM Thackeray to Gadkari
-
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 23 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which took the number of persons found infected with this strain in the state to 88, the health department said.
This is the highest number of such cases reported in a day till now.
"Twenty-three new cases of Omicron were reported in Maharashtra today. Of them, 22 cases reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and one case by the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune," the department said in its bulletin.
Of the 23 fresh cases, 13 are from Pune district - three from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, three from rural parts of the district and seven from Pimpri Chinchwad township -, five from Mumbai, two from Osmanabad and one each from Thane, Nagpur and Mira-Bhayander.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU