Govt to launch national helpline to ensure implementation of SC/ST Act

The government is going to launch a helpline with an aim to ensure a proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
In a statement, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) will be available round the clock on toll-free number 14566 across the country.
It can be accessed by making a voice call or VOIP either from a mobile or a landline number of any telecom operator, the ministry said.
The service will be available in Hindi, English and the regional languages of the states and Union territories. The mobile application of the NHAA will also be available.
The objective of the helpline is to build awareness about the provisions of the Act that are aimed at ending discrimination and providing protection to all.
The system will ensure that every complaint is registered as an FIR, relief is provided, all registered complaints are investigated and all chargesheets filed are prosecuted in the courts -- all within the given timelines in the Act.
