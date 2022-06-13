Delhi govt to re-develop five markets to make them 'world class': Kejriwal

-
The Delhi government will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them "world class",
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.
This is in accordance with the announcement in the 'Rozgar Budget' to create more job avenues.
"We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs. Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices," Kejriwal said, listing the markets chosen.
He added that there will be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.
Under the Delhi government's project, markets will be beautified and civic amenities enhanced so that footfall increases as does business.
