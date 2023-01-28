JUST IN
Delhi govt to start e-scooter service soon, Dwarka to be first stop: CM
Human activity degraded more than a third of remaining Amazon forest: Study
Delhi govt to start e-scooter service soon, Dwarka to be first stop: CM

These scooters will be self-driven, and will last for 60 kilometres in one charge, he said while addressing a press conference

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, MCD polls
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government will soon start an e-scooter service to address the last mile connectivity issues, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

These scooters will be self-driven, and will last for 60 kilometres in one charge, he said while addressing a press conference.

The project will initially be started in Dwarka which has no metro stations or bus stops. Subsequently, other locations with high footfall will be identified, he said.

"We have improved the public transport system, inducted more buses and now with this e-scooter facility, we will address the problem of last mile connectivity," he said.

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 19:02 IST

