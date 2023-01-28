Delhi govt to start e-scooter service soon, Dwarka to be first stop: CM

-
Delhi government will soon start an e-scooter service to address the last mile connectivity issues, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.
These scooters will be self-driven, and will last for 60 kilometres in one charge, he said while addressing a press conference.
The project will initially be started in Dwarka which has no metro stations or bus stops. Subsequently, other locations with high footfall will be identified, he said.
"We have improved the public transport system, inducted more buses and now with this e-scooter facility, we will address the problem of last mile connectivity," he said.
First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 19:02 IST
