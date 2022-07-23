Delhi govt to start spoken English course across 50 centres: Kejriwal

-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Delhi government will start "spoken English course" at 50 centres across the city.
Addressing an online press conference, Kejriwal said any person who has completed Class 12 and is between the age group of 18-35 years can be part of the programme.
He said in the first phase, 1 lakh children will be given admission in the programme where their English communication skills will be improved by providing training.
"In the first phase of the Spoken English Prgramme, we will start this course at 50 centres where 1 lakh people will be enrolled. Any Class 12 pass youth between age group of 18-35 years can be part of the programme. This course will help them in getting jobs and developing their personality," Kejriwal said.
He added that there will be no fees for the course but initially people will have to deposit Rs 950 as security money.
"This security money will be refunded after successfully completing the course with full attendance. It will be a 3-4 months course and there will also be options of weekend and evening shifts for working youths," Kejriwal said.
To take admission, basic understanding of English will be required and the children must have studied English language till class 8, he said.
He said the government's Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University will run the course, adding that this will be an international standard programme as it will be assessed by Cambridge University.
