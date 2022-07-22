Odisha's health Budget doubled in 3 years, gets 358 more doctors: Patnaik

-
ALSO READ
National Girl Child Day: CBSE Udaan to BBBP - list of schemes for girls
CM Patnaik shares Odisha's achievements on food security at WFP HQ in Rome
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Odisha CM Patnaik launches 13 industrial projects worth Rs 1,218 cr
Odisha votes for urban local bodies, Naveen Patnaik among early voters
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Friday that the state health budget doubled in the past three years as his government was committed to provide universal access to quality medical services.
The budget provision during the 2019-20 financial year was more than Rs 6,800 crore and it rose to over Rs 12,000 crore this fiscal, Patnaik said.
"This is more than six per cent of the state plan," Patnaik said during a virtual interaction with new medical officers in the Loka Seba Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.
He underlined that the objective was to provide quality, universal access and affordable healthcare by bringing down expenses.
At least 358 allopathic and 116 homoeopathic medical officers as well as 36 homoeopathic lecturers joined the health department.
Patnaik hoped that these appointments would make the healthcare system more robust and effective.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU