Delhi govt transfers Rs 5,000 each to 295,000 construction workers

-
ALSO READ
Real estate fund managers rush to raise fresh money as banks baulk
Delhi: Pollution has started increasing, says Kejriwal as AQI reaches 171
Deals or distress: Realtors expect 25-30% jump in sales this festive season
Huge air pollution caused by sugar mills across Uttar Pradesh: NGT
Delhi's NO2 pollution increased by 125% in one year, finds study
-
The Delhi government on Saturday deposited Rs 5,000 each in the bank accounts of 2.95 lakh construction workers who have been affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital in view of high pollution levels, according to an official statement.
Delhi has 6 lakh registered construction workers and another one lakh are in the process of getting registered. The amount will be credited to the accounts of the remaining workers in the next two days, the statement said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced his government's decision to provide financial assistance to the construction workers.
The assistance amount was deposited by the Kejriwal government in the accounts of 2.95 lakh construction workers on Saturday. The amount will be sent to the accounts of other workers in the next two days, the statement said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is standing with construction workers at every step.
"Workers are the spinal cord of the country that strengthens the country. If the worker is standing, then our buildings are standing, the city is standing. Therefore, the honour and interests of the workers are the main priority of our government," he said.
Construction activities have been banned in Delhi but the city government will assist the labour brothers and sisters in every possible way, Sisodia said.
As long as the ban on construction activities continues in Delhi, the government will run registration drives through large camps to register those construction workers who are not already registered with the Delhi Construction Worker Board, he said.
"This step will help the Delhi government in assisting all construction workers in Delhi. There are 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi, out of which seven lakh are now registered," the deputy chief minister said.
After registration, all workers can also get the benefit of schemes introduced for their welfare, he said.
Six lakh workers are registered with the Delhi Construction Worker Board and about one lakh more are in the process of getting registered. After the process of registration of these workers is completed, Rs 5,000 will also be deposited in their accounts, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU