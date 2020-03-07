Delhi has a trendy new cultural space in the Mughal-era Sunder Nursery

The verandahs have disappeared. As have the ledges. And so the house sparrow, which was once commonly seen hopping on them, is fleeing our cities for the countryside where it can still find nesting places of its choice in the nooks and crannies of traditional homes.

Now if we don’t want this little bird to turn its back on our homes for good, we need to give it, well, a home. Sparrows like to nest in holes stuffed with vegetation and made snug and comfortable with feathers, paper and other such warm, soft material. You can buy such a nest online — what’s the fun in ...