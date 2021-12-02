JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Oppn leaders protest wearing black bands in Parliament over MPs' suspension
Business Standard

SC pulls up Delhi govt for opening schools amid rising air pollution level

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening of schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

Topics
Deli air pollution | Delhi air quality | Supreme Court

ANI 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening of schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government.

We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi, the Court observed while hearing today.

Delhi government reopened the schools on November 29 for all the classes despite the increasing air pollution level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 02 2021. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU