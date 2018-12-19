Delhi HC quashes summons against Smriti Irani in defamation case

-
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani roots for women entrepreneurs, calls them more credit worthy
Rahul's lies on Rafale exposed, should reveal source of information: Irani
Best GDP years were under UPA, before Modi govt came to power: Chidambaram
Modi, Kohli 'spectacular' players who are not easy to defeat : FM Jaitley
Empower women as a tribute to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia: Smriti Irani
-
The Delhi High Court Wednesday quashed the summons issued against Union minister Smriti Irani in a defamation complaint filed against her by Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam.
The court, however, dismissed a similar plea by Nirupam's seeking to set aside the summons issued against him in a cross-defamation complaint filed by Irani.
The court said the case against Nirupam will continue.
Justice R K Gauba passed two separate verdicts on the two leaders' plea.
In her plea, Irani had sought quashing of the summons issued to her by a trial court on June 6, 2014. She had also sought quashing of the complaint filed by Nirupam.
Nirupam had challenged a magisterial court's March 11, 2013 order summoning him in Irani's defamation complaint against him. He had also sought quashing of the January 1, 2013 complaint filed by Irani.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU