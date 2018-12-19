Delhi HC quashes summons against Smriti Irani in defamation case

The Wednesday quashed the issued against Smriti in a complaint filed against her by

The court, however, dismissed a similar plea by Nirupam's seeking to set aside the issued against him in a cross- complaint filed by

The court said the case against Nirupam will continue.

Justice R K Gauba passed two separate verdicts on the two leaders' plea.

In her plea, had sought quashing of the issued to her by a trial court on June 6, 2014. She had also sought quashing of the complaint filed by Nirupam.

Nirupam had challenged a magisterial court's March 11, 2013 order summoning him in Irani's complaint against him. He had also sought quashing of the January 1, 2013 complaint filed by Irani.