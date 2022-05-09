NSE scam: Court defers order on bail plea of Chitra Ramkrishna, Subramanian

-
ALSO READ
NSE co-location case: Court denies anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramkrishna
CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location case
TMS Ep116: Russia-Ukraine crisis, NSE, markets, red herring prospectus
Who is the mysterious yogi in the NSE saga?
CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location scam case
-
A special CBI court here on Monday deferred the verdict on the bail applications of former NSE head Chitra Ramkrishna and former employee Anand Subramanian, who were arrested by the probe agency in connection with the NSE co-location case.
The special CBI judge of the Rouse Avenue court deferred the order for May 12.
Both Ramkrishna and Subramanian, currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, have been charge sheeted under various sections of the IPC.
The co-location scam denotes how some of the brokers, who in the co-location facility offered by the NSE, could place their servers within the stock exchange premises giving them faster access to the markets, had in connivance with insiders abused the algorithm and the facility to make windfall profits.
The CBI is probing the matter since May 2018.
Recently, the SEBI had imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, following the market regulator finding that she allegedly shared vital inputs about the NSE with a mysterious Himalayan yogi, including information on "organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policies and related issues, response to regulator".
On April 1, 2013, Ramkrishna became the CEO and MD of NSE. She brought Subramanian to the NSE as her advisor.
Subramanian was made the Chief Strategic Advisor of NSE. He served at this post between 2013 and 2015 before being made Group Operations Officer and Advisor to the MD between 2015 and 2016, despite having no exposure to the capital market.
Previously working as a mid-level manager in Balmer and Lawrie, he had seen his salary increase from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1.68 crore annually, and then to Rs 4.21 crore.
Subramanian quit NSE in October 2016 and Ramkrishna in December 2016.
The CBI swung into action in the case in 2018 and has been probing the matter since then.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU