Delhi hospitals putting patients on oxygen support on priority basis

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Hospitals in Delhi are putting patients on oxygen support on a priority basis amid an acute shortage of the life-saving gas.
Over the last few days, hospitals across the national capital have sent out SOS messages on social media about their depleting oxygen supplies. Even though the hospitals have a small number of non-COVID patients, when the oxygen supply is low, it affects all patients, Dr Jyoti Mishra, medical director, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, said on Tuesday.
"The number of non-COVID patients has gone down. Only those who require emergency treatments are coming to hospitals. When there is an oxygen situation, it affects the entire hospital. However, the oxygen dependency is quite low for the non-COVID patients than the patients in the COVID area," she said.
Dr Umar Zahoor, head of the emergency department at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, said they stop the supply of oxygen to patients who can survive without the life-saving gas for a few hours in such a crisis situation.
"From COVID to myocardial infraction, brain stroke -- everybody in a real emergency needs oxygen. There might be deaths due to non-availability of oxygen. There are patients who require less oxygen, so we have stopped the supply to those who can survive. If they have an oxygen saturation level of 88-90 per cent without oxygen support and it goes up to 98 with oxygen support, we give them a break. We have to give them the break to see if the lungs can be supportive," he said.
The hospital has 170 COVID patients and 30 non-COVID patients and almost 90 per cent of the patients are on oxygen support.
Alisha Gandhi of the Gandhi Hospital said they have a 60:40 ratio of COVID and non-COVID patients. She said giving oxygen is one line of treatment and when a crisis arises, the medical staff opt for alternative lines of treatment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU