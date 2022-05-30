Delhi Jama Masjid's dome damaged in evening storm on Monday, 2 injured

-
The historic Jama Masjid had its finial broken and suffered other damage in a storm that was accompanied by heavy rains in Delhi on Monday evening.
Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that two people were injured by stones as they became loose and fell down from one of the minarets and other parts of the mosque.
"The Kalas (finial) of the main dome fell off. It needs urgent repair to prevent further damages. Some stones of the mosque structure also loosened and fell off. I will write to the Prime Minister for immediate repair of the mosque roping in Archaeological Survey of India," Bukhari told PTI.
Delhi Waqf Board officials said a team was sent to Jama Masjid for inspection and assessment of the damage.
