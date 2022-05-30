'The Last Ride' of Sidhu Moosewala to take place in Mansa on Tuesday

"The Last Ride", the latest track of Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead by gangsters, of the singer will be carried out in his native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday, his family said.

After much delay to get consent of his father, the postmortem of Moosewala was conducted by a five-member forensic team of doctors from Patiala and Faridkot medical colleges at the Civil Hospital in Mansa. He will be cremated on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Moosewala's fans and followers gathered outside his palatial bungalow to pay tributes.

Officials told IANS the singer-turned-politician's wailing parents gave consent for the postmortem of their only child after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced to set up a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe his killing.

Moosewala's song 'The Last Ride' was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996.

Sadly, Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, was shot dead while driving his vehicle in Mansa district on Sunday, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.

Moosewala was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police have detained five persons from Dehradun on suspicion of involvement in Moosewala's killing.

Also a phone call made by an inmate of Tihar Jail, Shahrukh, to Canada has been detected by the Delhi Police's Special Cell during the probe into the killing.

Blaming the Chief Minister for the murder, a delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met Governor Banwarilal Purohit here, urging him to dismiss the latter from his office.

It said a case should be registered against Mann for violating the oath of office by releasing confidential information about the withdrawal of the security cover of Moosewala as well as other prominent personalities, including the Jathedar of Akal Takth and political leaders on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) portal.

"The Chief Minister does not deserve to stay in office for even one minute more," Badal said, while demanding a Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of Moosewala.

Facing criticism, Director General of Police V.K. Bhawra clarified his statement and said he has never affiliated slain singer Moosewala with gangsters.

Pertinently, Chief Minister Mann has sought a clarification on a statement on Moosewala made by the DGP a day earlier during his press conference here.

Clarifying his statement, the DGP said he has the highest respect for Sidhu Moosewala and he was a celebrated artist and cultural icon of Punjab.

The DGP condemned the in strongest terms and said the investigation is going on and the perpetrators would be arrested soon to deliver the justice.

DGP Bhawra further stated that on no occasion he has ever said that Moosewala was a gangster or affiliated with gangsters.

The DGP further said one Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The investigation would look into all aspects regarding the .

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, singer-turned-actor-politician Moosewala, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday. He was 29 years old.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moosewala got seven-eight bullets.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister announced the setting up of a judicial commission under the chairmanship of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Chief Minister, while acceding to the request of Balkar Singh Sidhu, the father of slain singer, said the state government will be requesting the Chief Justice of the High Court to get the case enquired into by a sitting judge.

Mann said the state government will ensure full cooperation to this enquiry commission, including roping in of any of the central agencies like Investigation Agency (NIA).

Condemning the gruesome of Moosewala, the Chief Minister unequivocally said the government will leave no stone unturned to put the perpetrators of this heinous crime behind the bars.

Mann said he has already issued directions to the police for thorough investigation of the case in a prompt and result-oriented manner.

The Chief Minister categorically said all the aspects of security reduction of the late singer are also under scrutiny and responsibility of lapse, if any, will be definitely fixed.

Mann said he has deep regards for departed soul, adding that the state government was solidly with the aggrieved family in this hour of grief.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at vishal.g@ians.in)

--IANS

vg/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)