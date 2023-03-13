JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi legislators get massive 66% hike in their salary and allowances

Delhi's legislators will now get an over 66 per cent hike in their salaries and allowances as a proposal by the Delhi government to increase their pay has received the president's nod

Topics
Delhi | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, MCD polls
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's legislators will now get an over 66 per cent hike in their salaries and allowances as a proposal by the Delhi government to increase their pay has received the president's nod.

The Delhi government has issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, an MLA who used to draw a total monthly pay of Rs 54,000 will now get Rs 90,000.

Their monthly basic salary has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, while the conveyance allowance has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The telephone allowance has been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the secretariat allowance has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The overall pay of the ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, chief whip, and the leader of opposition has been increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.70 lakh per month.

Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.

Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000. They will also get a secretariat assistance of Rs 25,000.

Besides they will also get reimbursement of annual travel with family up to Rs 1 lakh that was earlier Rs 50,000. Rent-free furnished accommodation of Rs 20,000 per month, free use of car with driver or monthly Rs 10,000 as conveyance allowance (earlier Rs 2,000), and free medical treatment.

In July last year, the Delhi Assembly passed bills pertaining to the hike in pay for Delhi's MLAs, who were considered among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.

Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

The bills, after being passed by the assembly, were sent for the president's nod.

The Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs issued the notification, dated March 9, after the president's nod.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 17:00 IST

`
