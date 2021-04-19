Delhi lockdown from 10pm to April 26 morning, essential services allowed

-
Delhi will be under lockdown from 10am of April 19 to 5 am of April 26 to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday as the warned that the city’s healthcare system was “under stress".
“Delhi’s hospitals are overwhelmed; 25,000 patients are coming in daily,” said Kejriwal as he explained the reasons for the "short lockdown".
“"Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly,” he said.
Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 new Covid-19 cases and 161 deaths, straining the national capital’s healthcare system. Less than 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available in hospitals, Kejriwal said on Sunday.
The city last week declared a weekend curfew, restricting public gatherings and reducing public transport.
Kejriwal on Sunday said Delhi is facing an "acute shortage" of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states. He wrote on Twitter about his claim after sending a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his help in enhancing the number of hospital beds and immediate oxygen supply for patients in Delhi.
