Delhi logs 13K new Covid cases, 273 deaths; positivity rate at 21.67%

Delhi reported 273 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the lowest since April 21, and 13,336 new infections with a positivity rate of 21.67 per cent, the Health Department said.
The low number of new cases, the lowest since April 12, can be ascribed to a smaller number of tests -- 61,552 -- conducted on Saturday.
At 21.67 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16 when it stood at 19.7 per cent, according to government data.
