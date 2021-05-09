Delhi logs 13K new Covid cases, 273 deaths; positivity rate at 21.67%

Delhi reported 273 more deaths on Sunday, the lowest since April 21, and 13,336 new infections with a positivity rate of 21.67 per cent, the Health Department said.

The low number of new cases, the lowest since April 12, can be ascribed to a smaller number of tests -- 61,552 -- conducted on Saturday.

At 21.67 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16 when it stood at 19.7 per cent, according to government data.

