Coronavirus: Puducherry records highest single day number of deaths

The Union territory of Puducherry
recorded the highest single day COVID-19 fatality count on Sunday with 26 deaths, while the addition of 1,633 cases pushed the caseload to 71,709, the health department said.
The 26 deaths took the toll in the UT to 965.
The previous high was 19 deaths on May 8.
Puducherry region accounted for 22 deaths, Karaikal two, and Mahe and Yanam one each.
Of the deceased, 13 had comorbidities.
A total of 9,022 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am and the cumulative number of specimens examined so far was 8.56 lakh, Health and Family Welfare Services Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
There were 14,034 active cases after the recovery of 1,158 patients during this period. In all, 56,710 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Kumar said that 32,965 health care workers and 19,458 front line workers have been inoculated so far.
He said the test positivity rate in Puducherry stood at 18.10 per cent.
