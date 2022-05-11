Delhi max temperature hovers around 40 degrees; heatwave likely from Friday

-
The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and start increasing thereafter as moisture-carrying easterly winds make way for hot and dry westerlies.
The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.
A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.
The heatwave spell is likely to start on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"Easterly winds prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani are keeping the mercury in check. Though there won't be a steep rise in temperatures in Delhi over the next few days, the increase in humidity levels can cause discomfort," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.
"Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius," he said.
Easterly winds will slow down as the effect of severe cyclone Asani dissipates, Palawat said.
Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week.
Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.
A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.
