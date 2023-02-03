JUST IN
Competition Commission to invoke 'doctrine of necessity' for M&A deals
Subsidence-hit Joshimath area 15 km away from NTPC project: Power minister
NHRC sends notices to Centre, others on high death rate of factory workers
Centre asked SC to finalise MoP for appointment of judges, says Rijiju
51 IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum after blast injures 3 jawans
NIA files third chargesheet against three JuM-Bangladesh terrorists
Patent infringement: HC orders Triveni Chemicals to pay Rs 2 cr to Pfizer
Changes to Competition Amendment Bill likely next week in Budget session
Relief to flat buyers of stuck projects, Rs 101 cr recovered: MahaRERA
Need stringent law to curb unlawful Internet behaviour, cyber crime: NHRC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
NSA Doval meets members of USISPF, discusses cooperation in defence, space
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi mayor election to be held 1st during municipal House on Feb 6: Report

The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi, sources said on Thursday

Topics
Elections | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kejriwal has done nothing to clean Yamuna, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi, sources said on Thursday.

It will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they said.

Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved convening of an MCD House to elect the mayor on February 6, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The date had been proposed by the Delhi government, an official has said.

"The agenda for the House says that the election to pick the mayor of Delhi will be held first, followed by that of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee," a source said.

Two sessions held so far -- January 6 and January 24 -- since the civic polls have failed to elect a mayor due to ruckus among the AAP and BJP members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elections

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 06:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU