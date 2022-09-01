JUST IN
Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed by few minutes, DMRC informed on Twitter

Soon after a few minutes, another update was shared by DMRC on Twitter that the service has been resumed normally

Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed by few minutes, DMRC informed on Twitter.

Delhi metro's Blue Line train was delayed on Thursday morning after a passenger was found on the track.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to its Twitter page where it informed that the service on the Blue line metro running between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali as a passenger was on track at Tilak Nagar metro station.

Soon after a few minutes, another update was shared by DMRC on Twitter that the service has been resumed normally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 10:02 IST

