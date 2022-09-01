Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed by few minutes, DMRC informed on Twitter.

-
-
Delhi metro's Blue Line train was delayed on Thursday morning after a passenger was found on the track.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to its Twitter page where it informed that the service on the Blue line metro running between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali as a passenger was on track at Tilak Nagar metro station.
Soon after a few minutes, another update was shared by DMRC on Twitter that the service has been resumed normally.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 10:02 IST