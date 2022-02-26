Delhi Metro to run its trains at 100% capacity starting February 28

As the Delhi government lifts all COVID-19 related restrictions from February 28 onwards, the Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that the metro will now run without any restrictions, with 100 per cent capacity.

The DMRC, in a statement, said, "Passengers will be allowed to travel in the Metro without any restrictions i.e, they can travel in both standing and sitting manner."

All gates of metro stations will also remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day.

"Regulation of passenger entry through a limited number of gates stands dispensed with from Monday," the DMRC said.

However, the passengers have been advised to continue following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, wearing of face mask/ cover, maintaining of social distancing etc, while travelling.

