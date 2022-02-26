Masks no longer mandatory for travellers in private car: Delhi govt

-
A day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, the Delhi government issued an order on Saturday stating that wearing masks for all travellers travelling in a private car in the national capital is no more mandatory.
The order will be applicable from February 28.
This comes a day after the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
Earlier, the Delhi government had exempted the single drivers from wearing masks while driving, however, the government revised the order today and now all the people travelling in the private car have been given exemption.
Notably, the COVID-19 cases in the national capital have declined significantly after which the government decided to lift all COVID related restrictions from Monday.
While appreciating the efforts made by all stakeholders in the management of COVID-19, Baijal said that it was reiterated that all agencies should continue to remain vigilant without lowering the guard.
The offline classes in all schools in Delhi will resume from April 1 onwards.
Delhi reported a decline in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as it registered 460 new cases on Friday.
