Delhi Metro: Travel firm exec held with Rs 2.7-cr worth foreign currency

An executive working with a travel company was apprehended by the CISF with foreign currency worth Rs 2.7 crore at a Delhi Metro station on Tuesday, a senior officer said.
The man and the currency have been handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further investigation, he said.
The 48-year-old man carrying the currency in his bag was intercepted around 1:20 PM by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed for security duties at the Punjabi Bagh West station.
The seized currency, kept in the man's bag, is an assortment of US dollars, Euro, Canadian dollars, Singaporean dollars and British pound among others, the officer said.
The man said he was working as an assistant manager with a travel company located in the GK-II area of the capital.
He was handed over to ED authorities as he could not clearly explain why was he carrying the huge amount of foreign currency which is equivalent to about Rs 2.7 crore.
