Delhi Police action is to divert attention from Adani issue: Kharge

After Delhi Police reached residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, party's National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress will not stop questioning on Adani row.
Kharge reached the party office and held a meeting with senior leaders.
He said, "Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not get scared and this is done to divert attention from the Adani issue, we will continue to question them on Adani, no matter how much they want him to save."
Congress said that Delhi Police's cheap theatrics prove how rattled is Prime Minister Narendra Modi with questions on Adani and it's not fault of police but their political masters.
"Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi gave a safe space to millions of women to walk freely, voice their concerns & share their pain. Delhi Police's cheap theatrics prove how rattled Mr Modi is with our questions on Adani. This harassment deepens our conviction to seek answers," Congress said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, talking to media outside Rahul Gandhi's residence, Congress leader Pawan Khera raised questions over the police and asked that under which rule is the police coming to Rahul Gandhi's residence to take details of Bharat Jodo Yatra which ended 45 days back.
"We will answer questions related to incidents mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra according to rules. They want to talk for women...What action did they take in Hathras, Kathua? Behind the police, it's the government and we are not scared of govt," Khera told media.
First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 16:50 IST
