President Droupadi Murmu visits Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district.
"Visiting the iconic Vivekananda Rock memorial is a memorable experience for me. I marvel at the greatness of the late Eknath Ranade Ji who was behind the building of the spiritually charged complex", tweeted the President's official Twitter handle.
President Murmu appreciated the devotion of the people who are spreading the message of Swamiji through the activities of Vivekananda Kendra.
"I feel blessed to have a feel of the great ennobling mission of Swami Vivekananda in this place," President Murmu said.
President Murmu on Friday graced a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Kerala government and released 'Chuvadu', a booklet on 'Kudumbasree', one of the largest women's self-help networks in the world.
Addressing the gathering, the President said that Kerala's lush green forests, beautiful beaches and backwaters, fascinating hills, lovely lakes, ambling rivers, swaying coconut trees and rich biodiversity make it 'God's Own Country'.
President Murmu has been currently on a week's visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to March 21.
First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 16:21 IST
