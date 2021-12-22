Delhi Police busts interstate illegal firearms syndicate, 2 held

-
-
Delhi police special cell on Monday busted interstate firearms syndicate spread over four states, and arrested two persons in this regard, informed police on Tuesday.
The police had recovered 15 illegal pistols and 30 live cartridges, added the police.
One car used in transporting the firearms was also seized by the police, as per the police.
Both accused persons had allegedly supplied more than 400 pistols in Delhi during the last two years, according to the police.
A case had been registered under the Arms Act.
