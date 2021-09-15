Delhi Police busts Pak-organised terror module; two terrorists held

-
The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, officials said.
The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country during the upcoming festivals, police said.
The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) alias 'Sameer', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, they said.
Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar, are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs, police said.
"The arrest of the four accused has exposed the nexus of the Pakistan's ISI-sponsored and trained terror modules with underworld operatives and averted a slew of serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states in India," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.
"Pakistan-organised terror module has been busted and six persons have been arrested, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists," he said.
Explosives and firearms have been recovered from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh in a multi-state operation, Khushwah added.
Police said that the arrested men were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan.
The underworld operative Sameer, a close contact of Anees Ibrahim, who is brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was tasked by a Pak-based person connected with underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan, to ensure smooth delivery of improvised explosive devices (IED), sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India.
Anees Ibrahim, who is presently based in Pakistan, is stated to be the underworld connect of this module, police said.
