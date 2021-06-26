Delhi Police launches inquiry after cops click photos with Sushil Kumar

-
The Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry after its personnel were seen clicking photos with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar who is an accused in the killing of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium.
The incident happened on Friday at Mandoli Jail premises when Kumar was being shifted to Tihar prison in the presence of the Delhi Police's Special Cell team and the Third Battalion of Delhi Armed Police, officials said.
The photos of Kumar and the police personnel, all without masks, were widely shared on social media.
"A suo motu inquiry has been initiated into the matter and based on its outcome, further course of action will be taken," a senior police officer said.
The Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Third Battalion are conducting their own internal inquiries as personnel from both departments involved in clicking selfies with the two-time Olympic medallist wrestler.
A Delhi court had on Friday extended the judicial custody of Kumar till July 9 in connection with the killing of the young wrestler.
"Usually, in cases of undertrial prisoners who are deemed high-risk, a dedicated team of personnel from the third battalion videograph the procedure and it is also used for academic purposes. The staff is provided with a handicam," the police officer said.
On Friday also, personnel were deployed to videograph the procedure. But a few employees among them were seen clicking pictures and selfies with their mobile phones. This was not a professional attitude and an inquiry is underway to ascertain the fact of the matter, the officer added.
He said police personnel are constantly briefed about being professional and about maintaining the dignity of the uniform.
Kumar is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.
According to the counsel of the accused, he has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged.
Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later.
