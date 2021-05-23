Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police remand

-
Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar was on Sunday remanded in police custody for six days over his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium.
After questioning him for around 30 minutes inside the court, the police sought his custody for 12 days for further interrogation.
Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra granted the police six-day custody of Kumar, who was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay, on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka area.
Kumar was evading arrest and had been on the run for nearly three weeks.
According to the Delhi police, Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar at the stadium on May 4 night. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.
During the proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, representing the state, told the court that Kumar's custodial interrogation was required to unearth the whole conspiracy and motive behind the crime.
