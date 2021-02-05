Delhi Police says 2 dead, 1 committed suicide during farm protest: Tomar

-
The Delhi Police has informed about death of two persons and one suicide case during the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.
To a query in Rajya Sabha whether the government would provide financial assistance from the Kisan Kalyan Fund to the families of the deceased farmers, he answered in the negative.
"There is no specific information available about the death of farmers agitating in different states of the country. However, Delhi Police has informed about death of two persons and one suicide during the farmers' protest," Tomar said in a written reply to the House.
To a separate query whether the government has any data on total number of farmers' deaths and cases of suicide at the farmers' protest against the three farm laws from November 2020-January 2021, Tomar said his ministry has "no record".
"The Ministry of Home Affairs has reported that there is no specific information to provide on the issues raised in the question. However, it has been further informed by Delhi Police that two persons died and one committed suicide, during the farmers' protest," he reiterated.
The minister also informed that "no expired tear gas shells were used by Delhi Police on the farmers who were marching towards Delhi to protest against the three farm laws."
Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping at Delhi borders for over two months now seeking repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price of crops.
The 11 rounds of talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions have so far remained inconclusive even though the former has offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 18 months which the unions have rejected.
The government has said it has kept its doors open for discussion with farmers to resolve their concerns, but the protesting unions have made it clear that further talks can take place if police stops harassment of farm leaders and revokes suspension of internet at protest sites.
