Delhi Police steps up security ahead of nationwide Covid vaccine roll-out

The has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week, officials said on Tuesday.

The first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday amid high security, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Operations and Licensing) Muktesh Chander said the security force ensured smooth transportation of vaccines from the airport to RGSSH where adequate police arrangements have been made.

Similarly, he said, when the vaccines will be distributed, they will be escorted smoothly to the designated places.

"When the vaccines will be distributed, we will ensure adequate security arrangements. They will be escorted smoothly and necessary security arrangements will be made at the 89 vaccination centres in Delhi," Chander said.

The officer said the city police escorted a vehicle carrying the coronavirus vaccines to Karnal till the border from where the Haryana Police took over.

A SpiceJet flight carrying the vials landed at the Delhi airport around 10 am on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination roll-out exercise.

The Delhi Traffic Police also said that it ensured smooth movement of the vehicles carrying the vaccines.

Adequate police arrangements have been made at the vaccine storage sites, and PCR vans will also cover these units in their patrolling plans, police said.

The police control room has also been directed to respond promptly to calls from cold storage points and vaccination sites, and immediately pass on the information to PCR vans, local police, traffic police and any other agency, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said, "We have deployed security personnel at the storage area of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital."



According to officials, a three-layer security CCTV cameras, and hospital's own security staff is in place around the storage facility at RGSSH.

From RGSSH, the vaccine will be transported in a special vehicle under heavy security to the vaccination centres, they said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Sadarjung Hospital, LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Apollo Hospitals and Max Hospital will be among the vaccination centres in the national capital.

