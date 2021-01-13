Delhi Police steps up security ahead of nationwide Covid vaccine roll-out

-
ALSO READ
Google begins showing authorised Covid-19 vaccine locations on Search
Indians keenest worldwide to get use Covid-19 vaccine, shows global survey
USFDA panel recommends emergency use authorisation of Moderna Covid vaccine
CDC panel suggests frontline workers, 75+ seniors in line for Covid vaccine
NYS starts Covid-19 vaccination for group 1B, including 75+ years old
-
The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week, officials said on Tuesday.
The first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday amid high security, they said.
Special Commissioner of Police (Operations and Licensing) Muktesh Chander said the security force ensured smooth transportation of vaccines from the airport to RGSSH where adequate police arrangements have been made.
Similarly, he said, when the vaccines will be distributed, they will be escorted smoothly to the designated places.
"When the vaccines will be distributed, we will ensure adequate security arrangements. They will be escorted smoothly and necessary security arrangements will be made at the 89 vaccination centres in Delhi," Chander said.
The officer said the city police escorted a vehicle carrying the coronavirus vaccines to Karnal till the border from where the Haryana Police took over.
A SpiceJet flight carrying the vials landed at the Delhi airport around 10 am on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination roll-out exercise.
The Delhi Traffic Police also said that it ensured smooth movement of the vehicles carrying the vaccines.
Adequate police arrangements have been made at the vaccine storage sites, and PCR vans will also cover these units in their patrolling plans, police said.
The police control room has also been directed to respond promptly to calls from cold storage points and vaccination sites, and immediately pass on the information to PCR vans, local police, traffic police and any other agency, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said, "We have deployed security personnel at the storage area of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital."
According to officials, a three-layer security CCTV cameras, Delhi Police and hospital's own security staff is in place around the storage facility at RGSSH.
From RGSSH, the vaccine will be transported in a special vehicle under heavy security to the vaccination centres, they said.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Sadarjung Hospital, LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Apollo Hospitals and Max Hospital will be among the vaccination centres in the national capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU