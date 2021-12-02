Delhi pollution: Schools to be closed from tomorrow till further orders

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said physical classes in schools in the national capital will be suspended from Friday till further orders in view of an increase in the levels.

The decision came after the Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the for resuming physical classes in schools amid a rise in the levels in the city.

We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders, Rai said.

After remaining shut since November 13, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions had resumed from Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)