JUST IN
Trai seeks views on AI, big data adoption to improve telecom services
CBI summons Bengal TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
Piped cooking gas price hiked Rs 2.63 per unit; rates up 70% in 1 year
Japan has approved Covaxin booster dose for travellers: Bharat Biotech
6,421 posts of head masters in Bihar but only 421 manage to pass exam
Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore seized at Chennai airport
Covid like at-home test kit unlikely to be effective for monkeypox : Report
Unfortunate that people 'blindly aping' glamourised way of life: CJI Ramana
Out of the box ideas needed to unclog jails, cut criminal cases burden: SC
Ramlila committees in Delhi to pay less rent for venues: BJP leaders
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Bajrang Punia defends men's 65kg gold, Anshu Malik bags silver on birthday
Business Standard

Delhi records 2,419 new Covid cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 12.95%

With the fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark.

Delhi on Friday recorded 2,419 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two more people died due to the disease, according to health department data.

It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, while four more people died due to the disease.

Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

The fresh cases came out of 18,685 Covid tests conducted in the city on Thursday.

With the fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 23:27 IST

`