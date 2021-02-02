Delhi records 2 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lowest in 10 months

The national capital reported 114 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, the lowest in around 10 months, authorities said.

The death toll stood at 10,858, while the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,331, they said.

The 114 cases came out of 58,598 tests, including 31,159 RT-PCR and 27,439 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The tally of active cases has dropped to 1,217 from 1,265 on Monday, the bulletin said, adding that 6,23,256 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

According to the bulletin, 5,684 beds out of the total 6,305 in the city's COVID-19 hospitals are vacant.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 466 from 504 on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said56.13 per cent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against

The minister said was "moving towards herd immunity, but we should not go into it as only experts will be able to give a clear picture".

The minister also informed that frontline workers will start getting COVID-19 vaccine jabs this week.

Nearly six lakh frontline workers, including government school teachers, MCD employees, police personnel, ASHA and ANM workers, are expected to be administered the vaccine.

The fifth sero survey -- the largest in the country so far -- was conducted from January 15 to January 23, he said.

At 62.18 per cent, Southwest district reported maximum seroprevalence. North Delhi at 49.09 per cent recorded the lowest, Jain said.

More women have antibodies against COVID-19 than men, the minister said, without elaborating further.

Meanwhile, a government official said vaccine jabs will be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of the earlier four days.

A total of 9,357 people were administered vaccine against in Delhi on Tuesday.

Seventeen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day and around 51 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries were inoculated, the authorities said.

Four cases of AEFI each were reported from South Delhi and West Delhi districts.

Vaccines were administered at 183 centres, up from 106 on Monday. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, a Delhi government official said.

