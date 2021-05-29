Delhi records around 900 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: Arvind Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the national capital recorded around 900 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and stressed that if new infections continue to decline, more activities will be allowed to open up in the city.
The process of lifting the lockdown gradually in the capital will begin from Monday, starting with resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for a week, Kejriwal had announced on Friday.
The phase-wise unlocking process in Delhi will begin after over six weeks of lockdown enforced in view of the second wave of COVID-19.
"Delhi recorded around 900 cases in the last 24 hours. Cases have come down below 1000 and the infections decline, we will begin unlocking more activities. We want the economic activities to come on track," Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event.
Kejriwal visited the Delhi government's drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Chhatrasal Stadium.
"People can come to this centre in a car or on a motrocycle. They are also coming on foot. As soon as we receive vaccines for the 18-44 age group, we will also start this for them," he said.
The Delhi government has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine on an urgent basis.
"We have done global tender and are hoping that some company comes. Different governments have done global tendering but the results have not been inspiring. If some company approaches us, it will be good. But what I understand is that world over companies want to talk to the Centre for procurement of vaccines," he told reporters.
