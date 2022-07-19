Delhi records minimum temp of 29.2 deg C; light rain predicted later in day

-
The mercury rose by a few notches as the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning while the weather office forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.
The city recorded a relative humidity of 79 per cent at 8:30 am, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The national capital experienced muggy weather conditions on Monday.
The meteorological department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling around 36 degrees Celsius.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (106) category around 9.30 am, data from Central Pollution Control Board showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
